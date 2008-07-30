DIY ChapStick Pocket Flashlight

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

DIY web site Instructables details how to convert an empty tube of ChapStick into an LED flashlight on the cheap. All you'll need to get started is an LED, switch, battery, a few other inexpensive odds and ends, and a little bit of skill soldering. When you're done you've got a very small, light, and bright secret flashlight hidden away in your ChapStick. It's not as though you can't buy a small LED flashlight, but this one adds a nice DIY flair.

ChapStick LED Flashlight [Instructables]

  • jame Guest

    very cool gotta give that a shot... my favorite flashlight is still Lumencraft's gatlight ever taken a look at that... kind of a porsche though, but one day I'll be rich enough to afford one of those...

    

