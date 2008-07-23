Discount broadband plans may finally be affordable

It's long been accepted wisdom that entry-level broadband plans are rarely worth the money: $30 a month sounds cheap, but if you only have 200MB of downloads to play with you'll be lucky to keep your systems patched, let alone get anything done. But the situation does appear to be improving. Internode has launched a $34.95 a month plan which includes 5GB of downloads. It's unlikely to appeal to a serious hard-core geek (especially as it's a slow 256Kbps service), but it could make it feasible to switch your dial-up-diehard relatives into a speedier always-on world. Any other good discount broadband plans you've encountered? Share them in the comments.