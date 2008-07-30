Desktop Media Puts Removable Drive Icons on Your Desktop

Windows only: Free utility Desktop Media does the simple but immensely helpful task of putting instant icons for removable media on your Windows desktop. That means no more clicking through to "My Computer" to grab pictures off your thumb drive, CD, external hard drive, or whatever else you normally plug in. We've featured similar software before, but Desktop Media uses far less memory than such programs—in fact, just 1.6 MB on my Vista system. No small feat, and quite a nice utility. Desktop Media is a free download for Windows systems only. Thanks, Ryan!