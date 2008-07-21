De-Grease Unwashed Hair with Baby Powder

You're almost out the door on a no-shower, rush-rush morning when you spot your reflection—and you totally look like you haven't showered. The quick fix? Take about a teaspoon of baby powder, rub it into your hands or onto a trusted comb, and run it through your hair. This is one of those life hacks I don't love admitting to thoroughly testing, but it's saved my hair from looking like I woke up at a frat house on a number of frantic mornings. Good stuff to have around, too, as it can also quiet squeaky floors and shoes and even control ants. Got any other triage tips for no-shower hair? Post 'em up in the comments. Photo by Abulic Monkey.
