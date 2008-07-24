Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Declutter Your Car With The Three-Bag Approach

At some point nearly everyone has had a collection of empty bottles and fast food containers riding shotgun with them. Take a few tips from Sue Brenner, a new contributor at the organizational blog Unclutterer, and have your car in order in no time. Her tips range from diving the car into quadrants and working systematically through them to sorting all the material you find into three bags.

Along with your trash and recycling bins, bring three grocery bags with you when you clean out your car. Label the first one "Does Not Belong Here." Write on the next one, "Give Away/Return," and label the final one, "Storage." Each bag will serve as a receptacle for the variety of things that found their way into your car. The "Does Not Belong Here" bag, for example, would be good for tossing in the spoons, client folders, and other items you want to keep but don't belong in your vehicle. Return these items to their homes after you've completed your car uncluttering project.

One benefit of car decluttering that she doesn't mention—but is worth a nod—is safety. In even a minor traffic collision, everything in your car that isn't strapped down or stowed becomes a high speed projectile. In a minor fender bender a few years ago I discovered that a bottle of Coke left on the back seat can become a flying sledgehammer. Photo by Travis Hornung.

Cleaning Out Your Cluttered Car [Unclutterer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles