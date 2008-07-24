Declutter Your Car With The Three-Bag Approach

At some point nearly everyone has had a collection of empty bottles and fast food containers riding shotgun with them. Take a few tips from Sue Brenner, a new contributor at the organizational blog Unclutterer, and have your car in order in no time. Her tips range from diving the car into quadrants and working systematically through them to sorting all the material you find into three bags.

Along with your trash and recycling bins, bring three grocery bags with you when you clean out your car. Label the first one "Does Not Belong Here." Write on the next one, "Give Away/Return," and label the final one, "Storage." Each bag will serve as a receptacle for the variety of things that found their way into your car. The "Does Not Belong Here" bag, for example, would be good for tossing in the spoons, client folders, and other items you want to keep but don't belong in your vehicle. Return these items to their homes after you've completed your car uncluttering project.

One benefit of car decluttering that she doesn't mention—but is worth a nod—is safety. In even a minor traffic collision, everything in your car that isn't strapped down or stowed becomes a high speed projectile. In a minor fender bender a few years ago I discovered that a bottle of Coke left on the back seat can become a flying sledgehammer. Photo by Travis Hornung.