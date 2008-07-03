CyberSearch Integrates Search Results with Your AwesomeBar

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): The CyberSearch Firefox extension transforms Firefox 3's AwesomeBar into a dynamic search box capable of returning results from popular sites like Wikipedia, Google, and more. The extension is fully customisable, so you can define keyword shortcuts for just about any search you can think of. For example, you could create a Lifehacker-only Google site search so that typing something like lh gmail in your AwesomeBar would give you the first page of Google results directly in the AwesomeBar. Choosing a result will take you directly that page. Luckily you don't have to create the Lifehacker-only search if you don't want to, as the extension already includes a custom search using the keyword techy that searches only Lifehacker, CyberNet, and Download Squad. Hit the jump for a video of CyberSearch in action.

I'll admit that I still had to create a Lifehacker-specific search with CyberSearch, if only because of how much Lifehacker searching I do every day. If you want to do the same, setting it up looks like the screenshot to the left. Just select Google as the search service, set lh (or whatever you'd prefer) as the keyword, and then enter lifehacker.com as the website URL you'd like to limit the Google search to. You can do the same for any site you'd prefer to create a custom search for as well. For a nice final touch, add http://lifehacker.com/favicon.ico to the Icon URL box so that the Lifehacker icon shows up whenever you perform this keyword search with CyberSearch.

The extension is currently in experimental mode at the Firefox Add-ons site, which makes it another awesome experimental Firefox extension and means you have to log in to install it. If you don't have a Firefox Add-ons login and don't feel like creating one, there's always BugMeNot. CyberSearch is free, works wherever Firefox does. The one feature I'd love to see: result description excerpts below the title.