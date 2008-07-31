CyberSearch 1.0 Adds Keyword Importing, Interface Tweaks

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Free Firefox extension CyberSearch, which Adam detailed earlier this month, has added a few new features that make the AwesomeBar-enhancing search tool much more convenient for avid Firefox users. The most noticeable upgrade is a keyword importer that will look through the search engines you've already assigned browser keywords to and bring them into CyberSearch, while avoiding duplicates already in the add-on. Also new are image icon previews for image searching, an icon to differentiate CyberSearch results from standard AwesomeBar returns, and many more tweaks. CyberSearch is a free extension for Firefox 3, and it requires, for the moment, a sign-up to download at Mozilla add-ons. Hit the link below for more details.