CyberSearch 1.0 Adds Keyword Importing, Interface Tweaks

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Free Firefox extension CyberSearch, which Adam detailed earlier this month, has added a few new features that make the AwesomeBar-enhancing search tool much more convenient for avid Firefox users. The most noticeable upgrade is a keyword importer that will look through the search engines you've already assigned browser keywords to and bring them into CyberSearch, while avoiding duplicates already in the add-on. Also new are image icon previews for image searching, an icon to differentiate CyberSearch results from standard AwesomeBar returns, and many more tweaks. CyberSearch is a free extension for Firefox 3, and it requires, for the moment, a sign-up to download at Mozilla add-ons. Hit the link below for more details.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink