CRP Keeps Your Important Apps Running

Windows only: Free application CRP (Control Running Programs) performs two related but separate functions: First, it keeps important applications running no matter what, so if a program unexpectedly shuts down, CRP fires it back up. Second, it sets a user-defined limit on the number of running instances of an application. If you've ever unknowingly shut down your IM application, for example, but you need to always be available for your job, the automatic relaunching of specified apps can come in really handy. The second bit of functionality—limiting instances of an application—can be useful when you launch an application intending to restore the currently running instance but you get another instance instead. CRP is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.

CRP [via FreewareGenius]

