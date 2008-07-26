Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Create Shortcuts on a USB Drive

Samer from the FreewareGenius weblog steps away from reviewing software to take a look at how to create shortcuts on your USB drive. The problem: You can't create relative shortcuts in Windows, but since your USB drive letter can change each time you plug it in, shortcuts with full paths can break. Samer details how to use batch files to create shortcuts with relative paths, then goes a step further and converts the batch file to an EXE and gives it the same icon as the program it's launching. In his example, he's making a quick shortcut to Eject the USB drive using previously mentioned EjectUSB. If you're a real thumb drive junky, you can use batch files to quick-launch your USB workspace as soon as you plug in your thumb drive.

How to create shortcuts with a relative path for use on USB drives [FreewareGenius]

Comments

  • CMedina Guest

    I’ve found another way.. WITHOUT BATCH Files. It is pretty simple but will leave you a cmd window opened (as batch does) until main application is closed.

    1. Create a Shortcut

    2. Just write in “Traget:”
    %windir%\system32\cmd.exe /c cd “__RELPATH_TO_MY_WORKING_DIR__” & “__APP_NAME__”

    3. In the “Start In:” (Leave it blank)

    Note:
    I dont know if using the command cd approach will work for you as “Start In:” does but it worked for me.

    Also, you can set “Run:” to minimized but will leave window still opened… I hate that window!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles