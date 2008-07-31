Create Easy-Response Polls Using Gmail Filters

The Digital Inspiration blog points out that combining Gmail's filters, easy email (or
mailto:) links, and the mass familiarity with email makes it easy to conduct your own polls amongst contact groups. Simply set up question responses with answers that match temporary + addresses, and you'll get quick counts and individual data on your questions. Hit the link below for a complete walk-through.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink