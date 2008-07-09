Create a Keyboard Shortcut to Your Open Outlook Inbox

The How-To Geek offers a quick guide to creating a shortcut that Outlook users and inbox addicts might find helpful/irresistible—a keyboard switch to pull up your Outlook screen, whether it's open, closed, or minimized. The trick is creating or copying a standard Outlook shortcut, and adding a /recycle switch to the end of the "Target" field, forcing Windows to switch to an open window if one's available. The trick makes Outlook easier to keep minimised, and super-convenient to pull up for a quick email check, if that's your style. Got another shortcut that makes good use of the /recycle option? Share it in the comments.