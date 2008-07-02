Click&Clean Clears the Crap from Your Browser

Windows only: Freeware application Click&Clean works in conjunction with previously mentioned favourite CCleaner to cover your browsing tracks with the click of a button. To use it, first make sure that you've already installed CCleaner and then download and install Click&Clean. Once installed, Click&Clean will add an entry to your quick launch bar. You can stop with that if you like, but Click&Clean also provides a Cleaner button for you Firefox and Internet Explorer toolbars—you just have to add them through the customise dialogs. Once there, clicking the toilet paper icon will automatically run CCleaner's browser cleanup tools to give your browsing session a deep clean. Click&Clean is freeware, Windows only.