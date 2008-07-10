Calm Your Fears to Avoid Late-Night Eating

Blogger Pamela Slim has a habit of writing during the quiet late-night hours, along with a sense that she can't write unless she's got a fat stack of Oreos next to her. Digging into the dieting tips of Martha Beck, she finds that her compulsive sweet tooth stems from the same place as her deadline anxieties. Her solution is to basically sit down and calmly think through why she's not doing that badly whenever the late-night longings pop up:

The starved and frightened brain drives overeating and low metabolism. The calm and secure brain drives a very different set of biological motivators and consequences. In other words, when your brain is fixed, you eat less and burn off excess as heat, whereas the "famine brain" caused by stress and hunger- including dieting — really does make you consume more and store more as fat.

Not a revolutionary diet plan, but one that makes sense—if you've convinced yourself everything is falling apart, you'll probably start eating like it really will. How do you curb late-night or stress-related snacks? Tell us in the comments.