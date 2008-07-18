Build Your Own Tupperware iPod Boombox

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Do-it-yourselfer leevonk wanted a simple way to carry and amplify an iPod—and did it by constructing an iPod "boombox" out of Tupperware, old computer speakers, and styrofoam. In short you need small computer speakers which are either battery-powered, or don't require a wall outlet. Fit them into dollar store Tupperware (which has all the right holes cut out with a dremel) and drop the iPod in. Styrofoam keeps the whole kit snug. The end result isn't the prettiest thing in the world, but it's sure to be a conversation starter at the picnic or beach.

Tupperware iPod Boombox [Instructables]

