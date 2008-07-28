Build Your Own Speakers

Popular Mechanics illustrates step-by-step how to build your own home speakers from start to finish. The author starts with a speaker kit that costs $369 for a pair, which sounds expensive until the author suggests that the results sound better than $500 speaker sets. (Okay, even after hearing that it still sounds expensive.) Overall it's a pretty ambitious DIYproject. Luckily Popular Science details the entire thing with tons of helpful start-to-finish photos. If you've ever tackled a similar speaker project, let's hear about it (including whether it was worth it) in the comments.