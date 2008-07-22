Build Your Own Photography Softbox

As any photography hobbyist knows, shelling out for expensive gear can put a hurt on your pocketbook. We've covered how to create a cheap DIY softbox here before, but if you're looking for something more durable than a cardboard box check out the Instructables tutorial by user sdhigbee on how to turn a $23 outlay into a reasonable clone of a $140 umbrella softbox. If you need to photograph small objects, check out another previous tip on how to make your own homemade light tent.
