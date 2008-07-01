Build a garden bed from packing pallets

The Home Green Home blog demonstrates how you can build a garden bed from old packing pallets — and all this in a space barely 4 metres by 4 metres. In our recent discussion about how big Australian houses need to be, one reader argued that a big backyard was essential for growing vegetables. This video shows that compact living is not necessarily incompatible with a green thumb and a copious supply of salad.

Recycled Garden Bed [Home Green Home]