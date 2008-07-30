Better Gmail 2 Updated--Now with Fewer Bugs!

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

All platforms with Firefox: Just posted an update to the Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension which upgrades the gorgeous Redesigned skin to its latest version and the Filter Assistant. The add-on's now meaner and leaner, with a whole new streamlined code base, and no more scripts you don't need slowing down your Gmail. (For example, the HTML Signatures script—which has grown up into its very own extension, is no longer in Better Gmail, as is the Force Encrypted Connection script which Google's built into Gmail natively.) Go download version version 0.5.3.2 (yes, we're getting creative with version numbers here) at the extension's homepage. Now available on Mozilla Add-ons!

Comments

  • George Conklin Guest

    Thanks goodness! Maybe this will fix my "broken" Gmail Rediesigned I downloaded from globexdesigns site. Unfortunately I can't get back to their site to download again since they are (again/still)exceeding CPU quota.

    0
  • Specialista Guest

    I doubt.. my gmail redesigned is broken too but I have not Better Gmail extension installed.. but anyway, let me know if you solve it .. can't go back to that boring "classic" gmail :(

    0
  • Jim Guest

    What happened to Globexdesigns.com? site down, gmail skin no longer includes images, etc...?

    0

