Better Gmail 2 Updated--Now with Fewer Bugs!

All platforms with Firefox: Just posted an update to the Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension which upgrades the gorgeous Redesigned skin to its latest version and the Filter Assistant. The add-on's now meaner and leaner, with a whole new streamlined code base, and no more scripts you don't need slowing down your Gmail. (For example, the HTML Signatures script—which has grown up into its very own extension, is no longer in Better Gmail, as is the Force Encrypted Connection script which Google's built into Gmail natively.) Go download version version 0.5.3.2 (yes, we're getting creative with version numbers here) at the extension's homepage. Now available on Mozilla Add-ons!
Thanks goodness! Maybe this will fix my "broken" Gmail Rediesigned I downloaded from globexdesigns site. Unfortunately I can't get back to their site to download again since they are (again/still)exceeding CPU quota.