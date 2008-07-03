Better Flickr Firefox Extension Gets an Upgrade

All platforms with Firefox: Just posted an update to the Better Flickr Firefox extension, a long-neglected compilation of Flickr Greasemonkey user scripts. The new version 0.3 adds Firefox 3 support, and two user scripts, including Jason Rhyley's Photo Page Enhancer and Thumbnail Page Enhancer. It's also got a shiny new icon, and now runs the latest and greatest Better code. Go grab the free download for all systems running Firefox.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink