'Better' Firefox Extension Updates Now Available

Firefox only: Spent the long weekend posting a rash of "Better" extension updates that add features, fix bugs, and offer full Firefox 3 compatibility. If you haven't already, download your favourite "Better" Firefox extensions now:

  • Better Gmail 2
    Version 0.5.2: Updates and fixes the Redesigned skin; Adds Hide Gmail chat script.

  • Better Flickr
    Version 0.3: Adds Firefox 3 support, Rich Edit, Photo Page Enhancer, and Thumbnail Page Enhancer.

  • Better GCal
    Version 0.3: Adds the Redesigned skin beta by Globex Designs.

  • Better GReader
    Version 0.3: Adds Colorful List View; Updates the Minimalistic skin; Adds international domain support including google.co.uk, google.es, google.de, and others.

  • Better Lifehacker
    Version 0.2: Adds HTML Helper and Nested comment replies.

  • Better YouTube
    Version 0.4.3: Adds Firefox 3 compatibility; Fixes FlowPlayer (alternate, non-autoplaying player) and YouTube Theatre view.

I have submitted all of these latest versions to Mozilla Add-ons, but most have not yet been approved, so to get the latest version you must get the download it the extension's homepage here on Lifehacker. You can use Firefox's "Find Updates" button too, but if you downloaded the extension from Mozilla Add-ons in the past, Firefox will not automatically find the update today if it has not been approved there yet. You must download it using the links above. As always, post your "Better" extension suggestions in the comments.

