Better Amazon Firefox Extension Upgrades Amazon.com



Firefox only: Save time shopping at Amazon.com with the new Better Amazon Firefox extension, which adds helpful tweaks and features to Amazon's pages. Better Amazon highlights which products the big A offers Super Saver free shipping for in search results, automatically enlarges product images, shortens Amazon URLs for easy emailing, and collapses superfluous junk on the page when you just need to get simple tasks done. After the jump, download Better Amazon and get your (stateside) online shopping done more efficiently.

Better Amazon Firefox extension

Version: 0.1

Released: July 7, 2008

Compiled by: Gina Trapani, using scripts and styles authored by various developers, compiled using a modified version of Anthony Lieuallen's Greasemonkey Compiler.

Installation: Click the Better Amazon download button below in Firefox. Click the "Install Now" button in Firefox's dialog box, and restart Firefox.

License: Better Amazon's underlying code is licensed under the GNU General Public License as specified by Anthony Lieuallen's Greasemonkey Compiler. All user scripts are copyright their original authors and maintain their original licence as specified by their original author. (User scripts are located in the content/user_scripts folder in the Better Amazon .xpi package.)

What it does: Adds a menu of optional extra features to Amazon and web pages which link to Amazon products, as shown:

Usage: Once you've installed Better Amazon, go to Amazon.com to see the enhancements. To turn a feature on or off, visit the extension's Options dialog (from Tools->Add-ons->Better Amazon) and select or deselect the appropriate checkboxes. Refresh your web page to see the changes.

Screenshots

See some of Better Amazon's features in action.

The Super Saver Snooper highlights items which have free shipping.

Collapsible Amazon makes all the sections of an Amazon page with orange headers collapsible (just click on the plus sign to contract).

Cleaner Amazon Book Pages removes unnecessary junk from Amazon's book pages.

Credits: Better Amazon is a compilation of user scripts written by several Greasemonkey scripters. The full list of user scripts and their authors is as follows:

Cleaner Amazon Book Pages

Hides all the unnecessary bells and whistles on a book page on Amazon.

By timepiece

Hides all the unnecessary bells and whistles on a book page on Amazon. By timepiece Collapsible Amazon

Collapse any section of the Amazon.com web site by clicking on the orange section header.

By Ben Hollis

Collapse any section of the Amazon.com web site by clicking on the orange section header. By Ben Hollis Enlarge Product Images

Makes product images on Amazon.com as large as possible.

By Tom W.M.

Makes product images on Amazon.com as large as possible. By Tom W.M. Shorten Product Links

Shortens links to Amazon products for easy emailing. Strips Amazon associate referral tags and replaces with options user-set ID.

By Gina Trapani

Shortens links to Amazon products for easy emailing. Strips Amazon associate referral tags and replaces with options user-set ID. By Gina Trapani Super Saver Snooper

Highlights items in Amazon search results eligible for Super Saver Shipping / Amazon Prime.

By Ben Hollis

Advanced config: Amazon Associates, if you want to add your referral ID to the end of every Amazon link, select the "Shorten Product Links" feature, refresh the page, and then in Firefox's about:config area, set your associate ID (like gizmodo-20) in the betteramazon.pref.associateID value.

Help and Support: If a feature isn't working for you the way you expect, most likely it is a bug with the user script and not this extension. First, try installing the user script with Greasemonkey. If the bug still exists, visit the user script home page to report your problem to the original script author.

Changelog:

Version 0.1: Released.

Got any favourite user scripts or user styles for Amazon.com you'd like to see included here? Links and suggestions welcome in the comments. For more "Better" extension goodness, grab our full suite—now available for seven sites!