Aussie software price ripoff: why free is the way to go

An article by Andrew Ramadge at News.com.au highlights the often shocking price differences between download-only software for Australian customers and those buying elsewhere in the world. The most extreme examples come from games companies, which can charge up to five times as much, but Adobe and numerous security companies also come under the microscope.

Fortunately, asmany Lifehacker readers are well aware, there are better ways to deal with most of these problems than trying to pretend you're downloading from Arizona. To keep your system secure, look no further than the five best antivirus solutions as selected by readers . And there's a huge range of options to handle your PDF creation, modification and reading needs for free.

Aussies paying five times more for software [News.com.au]