Ask Lifehacker: How should I prepare for my new Eee PC?



Dear Lifehacker,

I was hoping I could put a question to the Lifehacker community. I know a lot of folks out there are Eee PC owners, and I've finally caved and ordered myself a 901 (it's a 20GB Linux model — I may switch distro as I run Ubuntu/XP on my main rig). I'm curious about whether there's anything I should do/gather in preparation, while I wait for my black beauty to be delivered. Essentially, it will put my waiting-for-a-new-toy-anxiety on hold, and I'll be that little bit more organised when it actually gets here. I realise there are many Lifehacker posts that are Eee-centric already, however they're mostly for taking it apart or using it, once you have it. Any advice? Cheers, Paul C

Dear Paul,

With luck, the Lifehacker community will drag themselves away from their Eee addiction and share some wisdom with you. Part of the beauty of the Eee is that it really does work out of the box — as you've already got your main rig set up, the biggest challenge might be remembering the passphrase for your wireless network. But here's a few suggestions to start with:

Make sure you've got a reasonable capacity USB stick to build a restore image for the Eee in case anything goes wrong once you start tinkering — no great challenge when you can now buy them in Aussie supermarkets for $10 a pop.

If you're planning on using a wireless broadband modem, familiarise yourself with the install process. Stocks of USB models can be variable, so you might want to order in advance — see our checklist. And perhaps purchase yourself some Command picture hanging strips for ease of attachment.

Do some reading on the Eee install process. Even for Linux users, the Eee involves a few twists and turns — knowing what you're in for should make the process more fun.

Make a mental note of where you purchased it and how much it cost. Every time you use it in a public place, people will be asking this question. Really.

Any more suggestions for Paul? Share them in the comments.