App Store scores 10 million downloads

It's hardly news that the bucketloads of applications (rather than 3G) are the biggest selling point for iPhone 2.0, but now we've got the official numbers. According to Apple, 10 million applications were downloaded from the store in its first three days of operation. To find the best programs amidst the sea of options out there (which includes, scarily, nine versions of the card game blackjack), check out our guide to the best free applications in the App Store.