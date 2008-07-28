Amazon Watcher Auto-Orders Items When They're In-Stock

Windows/Mac OS X: Amazon Watcher isn't the first gadget that can monitor Amazon items for price drops and availability, but it is the rare tool that can automatically buy your rare gear for you. Once you add your account information (and assuming you have payment methods stored on that account), you're set to have Amazon Watcher buy x units of whatever you're hunting, but it can also pop up the order page or email you, if you're less jumpy. Having all your must-grab items constantly ready for purchase can probably break strong wills, however, so, luckily, this app can reduce to the system tray. Amazon Watcher is a free download for Windows or Mac OS X systems.