AllBookmarks Searches Your Browser Favourites from the Menu Bar

Mac OS X only: Freeware application AllBookmarks provides access to all of your browser bookmarks through a searchable menu bar item. AllBookmarks supports Safari, Firefox, and Flock, so regardless of your browser of choice, AllBookmarks will index your bookmarks. It also integrates with the developer's marquee application, the shareware password management tool 1Password. AllBookmarks's searchability is both its coolest and most lacking feature—lacking because it could really benefit from a keyboard shortcut and a few other small tweaks. AllBookmarks is freeware, Mac OS X only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink