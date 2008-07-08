Adding SP1 to your Vista install disc



If you regularly have to reinstall Vista on machines, you'll appreciate that the arrival of Service Pack 1 is, despite its performance benefits, a nuisance in terms of how much time is needed to build a fresh system. James Bannan at APC offers a walk-through on how to simplify the process using freeware tool Vista Update Integrator to build an install DVD that integrates SP1 (and other routine drivers if you need to add them). This isn't a procedure for the faint of heart, and it's undoubtedly overkill for people who only rebuild their machine once a year, but if you're a regular reinstaller, it could be a real boon.

HOW TO: slipstream Vista SP1 into your Vista install DVD [APC]