Adding iPhone 2.0 to a jailbroken iPhone via Windows

We predicted yesterday that it wouldn't be long before a Windows-centric means of adding iPhone 2.0 to a jailbroken iPhone would emerge, and we were right. The team at iPhone Hacks has worked out a way of getting iPhone 2.0 installed that doesn't require a Mac. On the other hand, it's not a simple process; the technically inept might want to wait until someone codes a less convoluted approach. [iPhone Hacks via Gizmodo]