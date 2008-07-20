Add iPhone 2.0 to your first-generation iPhone

While the original iPhone never got an official Australian release, there's still plenty of unlocked models kicking around. If you're keen to get some iPhone 2.0 goodness on your iPhone, Danny Gorog at APC offers a detailed guide to using PwnageTool to get your iPhone unlocked and running the latest apps. Note: The process is somewhat fiddly, and the tool only works on Macs, though we're sure a Windows-based approach will emerge.

HOW TO: unlock the iPhone 3G to work on any network [APC]