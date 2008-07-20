Add iPhone 2.0 to your first-generation iPhone

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

iPhone3G.jpgWhile the original iPhone never got an official Australian release, there's still plenty of unlocked models kicking around. If you're keen to get some iPhone 2.0 goodness on your iPhone, Danny Gorog at APC offers a detailed guide to using PwnageTool to get your iPhone unlocked and running the latest apps. Note: The process is somewhat fiddly, and the tool only works on Macs, though we're sure a Windows-based approach will emerge.
HOW TO: unlock the iPhone 3G to work on any network [APC]

Comments

  • krazykirk Guest

    The link is broken, I think you mean to put

    http://apcmag.com/iphone_3g_unlock.htm

    instead.

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Actually, APC changed the link after the original entry was published -- have updated.

    0

