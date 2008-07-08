Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

about:crashes Shows You Every Submitted Firefox Crash

From the files of the Maybe New To You Dept.: While Firefox 3 should be a bit less crash-prone than its predecessor, it isn't bulletproof. Type about:crashes into Firefox's address bar, and you can see a list of your browser crashes, when they happened, and click on them to get details of what happened. Some of the reasons and reports might not be in plain English, but a little copy/paste-to-Google could help diagnose your problems. This will only list the crashes after which you clicked "Submit" on the resulting pop-up, so you might want to think twice before hitting "cancel" after your next sudden failure.

about:crashes - An Answer To Why Firefox Crashed [Daily Gyan]

Comments

  • Dwayne hunte Guest

    Hi My fire fox keeps crashing every time i open my email in hotnail.com I have installed the new one firefox three

    0

