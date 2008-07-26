The ABC's excellent iView service is clearly filling a need for Australians keen to access TV on their own schedule. In the first 24 hours following its launch, the service attracted 58,000 visitors, who downloaded 2.3 terabytes of content. Mind you, that amounts to just under 50MB each, which suggests that lots of people aren't doing much more than testing the service. But it's still a great start.
ABC iView draws a big audience
Comments
"Mind you, that amounts to just under 50MB each, which suggests that lots of people aren't doing much more than testing the service. But it's still a great start."
I checked out the iView service the other night and the content looks interesting indeed, great to see ABC is on the ball and setting the benchmark for media to follow in Australia. But the big problem for me, reflected in the last sentence of this article is the state of Australia's prehistoric telecommunications network. In my case for example, I'm with iinet and would love to upgrade to adsl2+, but I can't because even though I'm in a relatively new area, Telstra decided to lay-down RIM's and other ancient hardware, thus no one in the area can update to a proper adsl connection. Telstra needs to upgrade the network all over the country before a mass-take up of these great services can really take-off, until then (and it could be many years) Australia will continue to be the laughing stock of the world.
Is there a way to download the stream?