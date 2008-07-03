101 Picnic Dishes in 20 Minutes or Less

Food writer and uber-cook Mark Bittman keeps it timely with 101 picnic-friendly dishes that can be made, he claims, in 20 minutes or less. As with his other 101-item lists of 20-minute party appetisers and 10-minute meals, there's bound to be a few fudges on the timing (especially with anything involving boiling noodles), but the list is bound to inspire a great picnic idea. Photo by Miss Pupik.