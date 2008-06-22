Zoomii Browses Amazon Books Shelf by Shelf

One thing that's always been missing from the book-buying experience at mega-retailer Amazon is finding great books just by chance, or by clever cover design. Zoomii, a free book-finding interface for Amazon, stacks bestsellers on virtual shelves, organized by bestsellers, category, or whatever else you're filtering for, and viewed like Google Maps—zoom, click for details, and pan around with a hand cursor. It's similar in many ways to previously posted social book browser Shelfari, but it skips your friends' tastes and goes right for the mass appeal. One (possibly temporary) drawback: the site runs a bit slower on Firefox 3 than other browsers, but the creator says he's working on it. Zoomii is free to use. For more Amazon goodies, check out our top 10 Amazon power shopper tools.