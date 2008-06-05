YouTube Gets Video Annotation

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Add interactive comments to your YouTube videos with the new annotation feature. To annotate to any video you've uploaded, just head to your uploaded videos page and click the Edit annotations button. From there you can add comment boxes, speech bubbles, and even links to other content. The catch during the beta test is that annotated video only appears on videos playing directly on YouTube and not embedded on other sites, but you can get an idea of the possibilities by checking out this annotated video. YouTube isn't the first to introduce this sort of functionality, but you can bet you'll see a lot more annotated video now that they have.

YouTube Video Annotations [YouTube via Google Operating System]

