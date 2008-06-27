Yahoo Mail Offers Random Subject Lines in a Click



Discovered a fun little feature in Yahoo Mail this week that made me wish for the same in Gmail: the Subject-O-Matique, a random subject line inserter. When you just can't think of the right subject for your message, click the subject button in the new version of Yahoo Mail to automatically fill in something cheeky or goofy. Hit the play button above to see some examples. The closest Gmail's got to this is its random signature experimental feature.