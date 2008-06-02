Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

XP is doomed: Get cracking on PC purchase plans

VistaDesktop1_web.jpg

With June now officially upon us and the financial year almost over, if you've been thinking of purchasing a PC, now is a sensible time. If it's a business machine, you'll be able to deduct at least some of the cost in this financial year — and with sub-$1,000 machines now common, you might be able to do it in a lump rather than over four years (check with your accountant).

An even more pressing reason to buy now is that manufacturers are officially supposed to stop selling any machines (apart from certain ultra-portables) with XP on them after June 30. If you want a PC that actually has a useful Windows operating system, not the pig-with-lipstick experience of Vista, then you'd best order soon. While there'll be downgrade rights options after that date — meaning you can purchase a Vista Business machine and ask for XP to be installed instead — who needs the extra hassle? (We note in passing that July 1 will also see tax rates increase on cars costing more than $57,123; go crazy, motoring freaks!)

Comments

  • STEPHEN R Guest

    Pass the lip stick my wife bought a Acer!!!!

    0
  • idodialog Guest

    Funny how over time XP has got better not worse, not older or passe. Part of that is that I know better how to run it and I've learn't some of its nooks and crannies but the other part is that on recent rigs it runs faster than ever and even feels lighter (not as light as Ubuntu tho'). It gets a visual and functional makeover occasionally. And it runs everything (how many programs won't run on XP compared to how many won't run on Vista?!)
    Hard to love, but then its a computer OS!

    0
  • Rupert Guest

    In case you missed the budget:

    Any laptops bought after budget night are not tax deductible.

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    I don't recall anything along those lines in the budget at all -- there was an adjustment to the depreciation period for software, but nohardware changes as far as I know. And the rules for businesses that opt for the Simplified Tax System are in any case different to those for larger companies. Of course, I might just have missed it -- got a source for that statement?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles