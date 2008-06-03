Windows only: X-Mouse Button Control, a free Windows mouse utility, is a highly-configurable tool that you set your extra mouse buttons, or even your standard set of three, to do all kinds of helpful tasks. Like the less-configurable X-Mouse Gizmo, you can add copy/paste functionality to a button, but you can also have a right rocker button perform a Print Screen capture, or set the two buttons to act as back and forward buttons only when Firefox is open. For those looking for more control over their pointers, X-Mouse Button Control is a powerful tweaking tool. X-Mouse Button Control is a free download for Windows systems only.
X-Mouse Button Control Makes Better Use of Extra Mouse Buttons
