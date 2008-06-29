Write a Quick and Effective Thank You Note

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Simple Dollar blog breaks down the standard thank you note into four simple but vital pieces, offering help for those among us who get stuck as soon as they pick up a pen. Author Trent notes that the pieces are very similar, whether it's a note for a job interview, a gift, or any other matter, and offers up a few examples meant to establish or reaffirm contacts and generally keep up social graces. Need more examples of good note-writing? Check out this collection of templates. Photo by scottfeldstein.

  • Sarah Wiech Guest

    I totally agree. I have set up my own website for thank you note examples. People can just copy the wording or re jig the wording to suit the occasion. A thank you is a simple thing but goes a long way!

