WPanorama Turns Your Panoramic Photos into Videos and Screensavers

Windows only: Freeware application WPanorama turns your panoramic photos into videos or screensavers. We've already shown you how to stitch your photos into beautiful panoramas, but once you've done that, there aren't a lot of great ways to show them off. WPanorama animates the image as though you're a viewer standing in the centre and looking around the full 360 degrees. If your panorama doesn't make the full 360-degree trip, it just moves back and forth from one side of the photo to the other. WPanorama is freeware, Windows only.