WPanorama Turns Your Panoramic Photos into Videos and Screensavers

Windows only: Freeware application WPanorama turns your panoramic photos into videos or screensavers. We've already shown you how to stitch your photos into beautiful panoramas, but once you've done that, there aren't a lot of great ways to show them off. WPanorama animates the image as though you're a viewer standing in the centre and looking around the full 360 degrees. If your panorama doesn't make the full 360-degree trip, it just moves back and forth from one side of the photo to the other. WPanorama is freeware, Windows only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink