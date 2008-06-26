Wirewize Explains How to Connect Your Entertainment Gear

Free A/V website Wirewize takes most of the guesswork out of hooking together your television, DVD player, stereo speakers, and other gear. After a free sign-up, enter in the model and make of each component, and Wirewize will offer up which cables are needed, and diagram how they should run. Not every bit of equipment will be listed, especially those no longer sold, but the site has PDF manuals for some of the goods it does have. For A/V neophytes and those trying to troubleshoot friends' systems over the phone, it's pretty helpful.