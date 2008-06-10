Wipe File Offers Custom Levels of Deletion Paranoia

Windows only: Secure file deletion utility Wipe File is a one-purpose program that lets you choose how many times a file on your hard drive is erased, written over, then deleted over and over. The convenience comes in its ability to run from its own folder on a thumb drive, as well as the options you have for deletion cycles, with notations as to what various agencies (like the Department of Defence or NATO) use as their standards. The program is German native, but head to the Extras menu to switch it over to English. Wipe File is a free download for Windows systems only; check out Wipe Disc if you're looking for whole-sale erasure for a computer or drive transfer.