Wine 1.0 Runs Hundreds of Windows Apps Flawlessly

Linux only: Wine 1.0, the first stable release of the Windows API recreation tool, is available for most major Linux distributions. Wine has been focused solely on bug fixes for some time now, but as of their 1.0 release, there are hundreds of Windows apps, games, and utilities that run as "Platinum" (or flawless) in the Wine environment, many more considered "Gold" (only a few non-show-stopping problems), and myriad others in various states of improvement. Check to see how your must-keep-Windows-installed app runs at the Wine application database, then grab a package for your distro. Wine is a free download for Linux systems only.