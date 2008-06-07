Windows Mobile Emulator Tests Phone Apps on Your Desktop

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: It's a great feeling to find a productivity application that fits your workflow, but if your platform of choice is Windows Mobile you might only find that app after hours of tedious installing and uninstalling with lots of tiny screen time and stylus poking. Recently released to the general public, Microsoft Windows Mobile Emulator is desktop software that imitates Windows Mobile 6, Windows Mobile 5.0, and Windows Mobile 2003SE on your PC. Install and uninstall software, try out themes and new interfaces, and use the phone's external buttons with the emulator—no stylus required.

For complete testing you can even emulate actual phone calls and data transmission to the program, which allows you to see how call dependent features work without having to call yourself or bother a friend. Is downloading and installing an emulator worth never having to hard reset your phone to get rid of a stubborn and unwanted program? Let us know what you think in the comments. The Windows Mobile Emulator desktop app is a free download for Windows only.

Microsoft Device Emulator [via Download Squad]

  gtroberts @Glen

    I love my HTC Kaiser (aka Tytn II) but will be upgrading to a HTC Diamond Pro as soon as I can get my hands on it... OR any mobile phone based upon nVidia's Tegra 650 chip.

