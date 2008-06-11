Will Exchange Support Bring Macs to Your Office?

Given the rate that Apple trashes Microsoft products, it's pretty interesting that the most significant updates to the iPhone 3G and Mac OS involve adding Microsoft Exchange support. Tech site MacUser reports that the next version of OS X—10.6, "Snow Leopard"—is more of a performance upgrade than feature-packed release, but it will include Exchange server support out of the box for the corporate types who get their email in Outlook. Does this mean your Windows-only corporate office will open its doors to Macs? Tell us what you think in the comments.