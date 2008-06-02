Will ABC Earth rock your world?

Plenty of companies and individuals have integrated Google's map systems into their site, but not many of us have the depth of material the ABC can boast. The national broadcaster has begun trialling a new service, ABC Earth, which currently includes access to news services (updated every five minutes) and a range of archival news material, accessible as a layer within the Google Earth client (no browser-only version yet). It'd be good to see this extended into other content — how about location filming links for Summer Heights High?

ABC Earth