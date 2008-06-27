Why getting a tax-free laptop is now so much harder



A tax perk many Australians have taken advantage of is the ability to buy a home notebook via salary sacrifice. However, the rules got tightened up in the May budget, making it impossible to depreciate laptops purchased this way and much harder to get them without incurring FBT. An article at apcmag.com (written by this very Lifehacker editor) looks at just how the new rules apply, and whether it's worth even trying to get a tax-free machine.

Did Kevin Rudd kill laptop salary sacrifice? [apcmag.com]