Why getting a tax-free laptop is now so much harder

A tax perk many Australians have taken advantage of is the ability to buy a home notebook via salary sacrifice. However, the rules got tightened up in the May budget, making it impossible to depreciate laptops purchased this way and much harder to get them without incurring FBT. An article at apcmag.com (written by this very Lifehacker editor) looks at just how the new rules apply, and whether it's worth even trying to get a tax-free machine.
Did Kevin Rudd kill laptop salary sacrifice? [apcmag.com]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink