Why aren't we interested in interest rates?

The threat of a minor change in mortgage rates tends to send everybody into paroxysms of panic, but it seems we aren't so fussed when it comes to interest rates in general. Two recent surveys by Citibank suggest that most of us would use a credit card for a major purchase even though a personal loan would have a much lower rate, and that we have no idea what interest rate is paid on our savings accounts or term deposits. Colour us apathetic, it appears.

Turning a technological bent to the problem, it seems to me that finance companies could make this task easier by offering an RSS feed of all their rates, making it easy to keep track of changes. Any other thoughts on how tech might get us to actually track the money we make from our money?