Why Apple Australia won't repair your first-generation iPhone



While the iPhone 3G will go on sale in Australia on July 11, there's already a healthy proportion of iPhones in the country, thanks to the wonders of jailbroken iPhones. But what happens if you end up with a physically broken imported gen 1 iPhone? Don't go looking to Apple for help, would seem to be the answer.

Dan Warne at APC reports that Apple is officially refusing to support or repair the first-generation iPhone in any way even after the 3G release — which is sort of fair enough for a jailbroken phone (doing that voids the warranty), but sounds like tough luck on anyone who's visiting Australia for work when their phone goes cactus. The article also has a useful list of non-official iPhone repair shops, which might well prove to be the best solution.

