What Steps Kill a Recipe For You?

The New York Times takes a humorous look at some of the tougher steps in fancy-pants recipes—coddling eggs, precise carving, or anything involving gelatin—and finds that even the most seasoned chefs have pre-determined "deal breakers." We know there's some gung-ho cooks amongst our readers, so it must be asked: What techniques or ingredients are deal breakers for you? Better still, what substitutions or work-arounds have you come up with for recipes that have one unnecessarily fussy step? Let's hear about your triumph over traditions in the comments. Photo—of Truffle Coddled Eggs with Soldiers, no less—by Allerina & Glen MacLarty.