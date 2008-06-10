What price an Aussie iPhone?

I guess we shouldn't complain — Australians will get the new 3G iPhone on July 11, the earliest date that anyone will, and we get a choice of networks (Vodafone and Optus) which is more than the original iPhone ever boasted. But while US customers are promised a US$199 phone, both Optus and Vodafone are only saying that pricing details will be announced at a later date.

Vodafone says both prepay and contract plans will be available; Optus hasn't even got that level of detail, but does offer a site where you can pre-register your interest, and the option to pay $100 against the price to jump to the head of the queue. Do you honestly need a new phone that badly? (Vodafone is also planning a similar site at iphone.vodafone.com.au, though this isn't yet live.) Anyway, what's the bet that US$199 translates as something more than the $210-odd that current exchange rates would imply?