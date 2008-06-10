What price an Aussie iPhone?

I guess we shouldn't complain — Australians will get the new 3G iPhone on July 11, the earliest date that anyone will, and we get a choice of networks (Vodafone and Optus) which is more than the original iPhone ever boasted. But while US customers are promised a US$199 phone, both Optus and Vodafone are only saying that pricing details will be announced at a later date.
Vodafone says both prepay and contract plans will be available; Optus hasn't even got that level of detail, but does offer a site where you can pre-register your interest, and the option to pay $100 against the price to jump to the head of the queue. Do you honestly need a new phone that badly? (Vodafone is also planning a similar site at iphone.vodafone.com.au, though this isn't yet live.) Anyway, what's the bet that US$199 translates as something more than the $210-odd that current exchange rates would imply?
I was going to purchase an iPhone (currently needing a new phone i figured i may as well as i was thinking of getting one eventually anyway).
I will more than likely wait off for another month for the 3G version to be released in Australia. Although even though the exchange rate hits up the iPhone to calculate at approx $210 I'm still worried Vodafone and Optus will announce the iPhone to cost around $599. I guess time will tell